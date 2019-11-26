Donate to ‘Toys For Teens’ at Sprint and You Could Win A VIP Concert Experience

The Toys for Teens Concert Presented by Sprint is coming December 14th to Hollywood and Highland!

At each location, Sprint is giving you a chance to win a VIP experience which includes VIP seats and a meet and greet with the featured artists. Then, out of those four winners, there will be one Grand Prize winner that will announce the band on stage.

Join the Hype Bros at one of the Sprint Store locations below and bring a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Teens Drive. While you’re there, you can enter to win tickets to our Universal Studios Hollywood Grinchmas Takeover on December 13, 2019!

Inglewood: 11/30/19 12 PM-2 PM

619 W. Manchester Blvd. Ca. 90301

Mission Hills: 11/30/19 4PM-6PM

10406 Sepulveda Blvd. Mission Hills, CA. 91345

West Hollywood: 12/6/19 12PM-2 PM

364 S. La Cienega Blvd. Weho, Ca. 90048

Los Angeles: 12/6/19 4PM-6PM

1615 N. Vermont Ave. LA CA. 90027

See you there!