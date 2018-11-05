Movember

November 5, 2018

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Our Mo-tivation

This year, we proudly wear our ‘stache in support of Patrick Moote who is currently in the middle of chemotherapy for colon cancer which was found because he requested a colonoscopy. Help us drive awareness for men’s health towards a future that we hope will provide new developments in cancer treatment and prevention.

