(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Life Is Beautiful 2019 Lineup Features Chance the Rapper, Post Malone, Billie Eilish + More

Taking place September 20-22 in Downtown Las Vegas

April 23, 2019

The Life Is Beautiful 2019 lineup has been revealed and this year is gonna be HUGE!

Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, and Post Malone are set to headline the festival - taking place September 20-22 in Downtown Las Vegas. They'll be playing alongside tons of other amazing artists like Billie Eilish, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Rufus Du Sol, Rae Sremmurd, and more. See the full lineup below.

Related: ENTER TO WIN VIP PASSES & HOTEL NOW!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 25th at 10am via lifeisbeautiful.com

Tags: 
Life Is Beautiful 2019
IG

Recent On-Demand Audio
DJ Majestik's AMP Mini Mix - 4.23.19 AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s the Shadiest Thing A Co-Worker Has Ever Done To You?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
4.23.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
But Where Did Chelsea End Up Last Night?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Even An Adult If You STILL Live With Your Parents? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio