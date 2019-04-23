Life Is Beautiful 2019 Lineup Features Chance the Rapper, Post Malone, Billie Eilish + More

The Life Is Beautiful 2019 lineup has been revealed and this year is gonna be HUGE!

Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, and Post Malone are set to headline the festival - taking place September 20-22 in Downtown Las Vegas. They'll be playing alongside tons of other amazing artists like Billie Eilish, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Rufus Du Sol, Rae Sremmurd, and more. See the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 25th at 10am via lifeisbeautiful.com.