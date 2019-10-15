Would You Take An Elevator To Space? It May Become A Thing Soon!

Who wants to go to space? According to the NY Post, "the idea is relatively simple: a cable is stretched from a satellite counterweight above the geosynchronous orbit, where it’s attached to a floating anchor station at the equator. The cord is able to stand up on its own by centrifugal force, allowing a car to travel along the cable, directly from Earth to a space station."

NASA and space agencies in Japan and China have been working on this concept for years.