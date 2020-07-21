Melanie Martinez Joined Yesi Ortiz & Lucky Fans in Our Amp Zoom Room

Melanie Martinez hung out in our AMP Zoom Room with Yesi Ortiz and some of her biggest fans to discuss making music in the age of COVID-19, her plans post-pandemic, touring and so much more.

Martinez speaks to her upcoming, seven-track EP, After School. Her most recent single "Fire Drill" comes off the new EP. Melanie explains that she is using her time during the quarantine to perfect the new music before she releases it. The "Pity Party" singer shares, "I am excited to put the music out because it's definitely different than anything I've ever made before," she continues, "lyrically its much more personal."