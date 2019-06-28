Jacob Vargas Talks About Working On The Netflix Show"Mr. Iglesias" and Embracing Where He Comes From

June 28, 2019
Yesi Ortiz

Jacob Vargas sits with Yesi Ortiz and talks about working on the Netlix series "Mr. Iglesias" and embracing where he's from and working on iconic films like "Selena" and "Friday".

 

Repost from @mriglesiasnetflix using @RepostRegramApp - Repost from @fluffyguy ・・・ It’s official, Fluffy has a sitcom. #MrIglesias premiers Friday, June 21st on @Netflix #GabrielIglesias --‬ @mriglesiasnetflix

A post shared by Jacob Vargas (@jacobvargas) on

Tags: 
Jacob Vargas
Netflix
Mr. Iglesias

