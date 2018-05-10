Hang With Yesi Ortiz At We Rise!

Come hang with our very own Yesi Ortiz and the AMP Promo Crew at We Rise on May 20th!

We Rise is an expansive pop-up festival of art, music and community building in Los Angeles centered around mental health for youth.

Join We Rise LA, along with artists, athletes, and activists like YG, Kehlani, Kobe Bryant, Yara Shahidi, and Common for the 10-day event taking place May 19-28. Events will include live performances, rallies, workshops, a world-class art exhibit, and community conversations. Register now at WeRise.LA!

Yesi Ortiz will be hosting a live podcast Q&A on May 20th from 6pm-7pm for her show MENTAL HEALTH IS R.E.A.L. (REFLECTING EMPATHY AND LOVE).

The AMP Promo crew will be out in full force on May 20th from noon-3pm playing music and emceeing the rally at "Wellness In Sports Field Day."

We Rise is free and open to the public. The festival is taking place at 1726 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Get more information at WeRise.LA.