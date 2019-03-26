Ariana Grande attends Billboard 2018 Women in Music

Women Run “Rings” Around Men On Hot 100 Chart: Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and More

March 26, 2019

By Reanna Hilario

Women run “rings” around men on hot 100 chart: Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and more

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin…This week, your fave female artists are just as poppin’ as our lipgloss!

Women are straight up dominating the music charts with hit songs by Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Halsey and more.‘7 Rings’ is currently our jam right now. What’s yours?

Stream your favorite female artists on the Radio.com app or ask Alexa to “play ninety-seven one AMP Radio.”

