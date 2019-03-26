By Reanna Hilario

Women run “rings” around men on hot 100 chart: Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and more

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin…This week, your fave female artists are just as poppin’ as our lipgloss!

Women are straight up dominating the music charts with hit songs by Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Halsey and more.‘7 Rings’ is currently our jam right now. What’s yours?

