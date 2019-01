TMZ reports that Wiz Khalifa has purchased a beautiful new mansion in Encino, CA for $3.4 million. His new swanky pad has four bedroom suites, a 100-bottle wine bar, and a HUGE master suite with its own fireplace. Rodeo Realty's David Ferrugio and Ben Bacal had the listing.

Ummm Wiz... where's our invite?

Melissa Di Meglio

Melissa Di Meglio

Melissa Di Meglio

Check out more photos of the masion HERE!