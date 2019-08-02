Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Why Shawn Mendes Deleted Twitter & Instagram From His Phone

August 2, 2019

Believe it or not the Senorita singer doesn't have any social media apps on his phone at all! Shawn answered questions before a concert early this week an opened up about the struggles of dealing with social media.

“I struggle with social media a lot too. To be honest with you guys, I deleted Instagram and Twitter three days ago, but I send my manager pictures and I’m like, ‘Can you post this.’” He also adds, “Sometimes I need to take a break from it too because it gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else,” he shared. “You have to take care of yourself, it’s really really important. Make yourself come first.”

Would you be able to live without social media apps on your phone?

