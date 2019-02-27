Wheres Diplo? Coachella Music Festival

Instagram: @Coachella

Where's Diplo? Coachella Releases New Artwork Giving Us All The Nostalgic Feels

February 27, 2019

Related:

Coachella just released new artwork on Instagram that gives us all the nostalgic feels! While some Diplo fans might not be familiar with "Where's Waldo?," the rest of us remember a time before cell phones where one simple book entertained us for hours. 

Question is... Can you find Diplo?

Where u at @diplo?

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on

Coachella 2019 Lineup:

Coachella released their 2019 lineup, including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala in the headlining slot. Twenty years after the inaugural festival, Coachella still stands above a crowded calendar of packed lineups by boasting the biggest pop star on the planet and a few event performances. 

2019 Coachella Music Festival Lineup
Coachella.com

Tags: 
Where's Diplo
Diplo
Coachella
Coachella 2019

Recent On-Demand Audio
What If You Told Your Friend You Don’t Like Their Significant Other?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Had To See Her Cheating Ex Four Years Later! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
2.27.19 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
2.26.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do You Ever Dream About Storms? You May Need Something New In Your Love Life! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio