Where's Diplo? Coachella Releases New Artwork Giving Us All The Nostalgic Feels

Coachella just released new artwork on Instagram that gives us all the nostalgic feels! While some Diplo fans might not be familiar with "Where's Waldo?," the rest of us remember a time before cell phones where one simple book entertained us for hours.

Question is... Can you find Diplo?

Coachella 2019 Lineup:

Coachella released their 2019 lineup, including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala in the headlining slot. Twenty years after the inaugural festival, Coachella still stands above a crowded calendar of packed lineups by boasting the biggest pop star on the planet and a few event performances.