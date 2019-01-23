Dodgers Twitter

Watch This Vin Scully Bobblehead Get Sent To Space

January 23, 2019

A man by the name of Keith Plocek sent a Vin Scully bobblehead into the stratosphere, because science. 

How'd they do it? They attached a GoPro to the bobblehead, used a weather balloon to get it in the air, a parachute for the trek down and a GPS tracker to help get it back home. 

The YouTube caption wrote, "The famed Dodgers announcer flew into the stratosphere on a cloudy January day. Attached to a weather balloon, Vin Scully lifted off from a little league field in Palmdale and landed two hours later in a yard in Lake Los Angeles. His legs were injured on impact, but that didn't stop Kirk Gibson, now did it?"

 

Recent On-Demand Audio
1.23.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Went On A “Bird-box Date” With A New Man That’s Not Foreign! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s The Most Ridiculous “High Text” You’ve Received From A Friend?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Someone Broke Up With You Because of Your Scent?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
1.22.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio