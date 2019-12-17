Watch This Long Beach Punk Band Open a Mosh Pit Inside Denny's
What do punk music and breakfast specials for senior citizens have in common? Both are served hot and fresh at your local Denny's.
WACKO, a self-described "fast as (f**k) punk sh*t" band from Long Beach created a once-in-a-lifetime experience this weekend when they threw a show inside a Santa Ana Denny's restaurant.
In videos posted across social media, the band can be seen standing in booths that line the restaurant in order to play for a packed house of punk fans.
The moshing crowd sends the diner's chandeliers swinging across the ceiling and upends scores of tables and chairs, much to the chagrin of the restaurant's manager.
Punk shows at Denny's 20/20 -- my condolences go out to the manager, she had no idea what she was getting into pic.twitter.com/bF9Dck1J7m-- Samuel (@tattyzaddy) December 15, 2019
In the aftermath of the show, a friend of the band who booked the diner for the event was charged with paying for damages to the dining room, which were speculated to be around $1,000.
View this post on Instagram
hey y'all, this is Bryson (@m0x.ie) hes 17 years old and hes the true hero of the dennys grand slam show. Unfortunately hes the only one who is left to pay for all the damages done to this Denny's after we did our thang in thurr. Support this kid if you feel inclined, his future is hella bright and we all need brysons in our scene no matter where you are ? UPDATE: ? WE RAISED THE MONEY SO DAMN QUICK YALL LOVIN OUT HERR #wackodennys
Luckily, the band and its fans were able to rally up enough cash through a GoFundMe to help him out.
Just goes to show that punk's not dead, it's alive and well in your local Denny's.