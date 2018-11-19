Watch Snoop Dogg Get His Star On The Walk Of Fame

Watch Snoop Dogg get his star on the Walk of the Fame:

Video of Snoop Dogg - Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - Live Stream

Speakers @SnoopDogg star ceremony include Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel and the legendary Quincy Jones. — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) November 18, 2018

Press Release from Walk of Fame:

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg will be honored with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 19th at 11:30 a.m. PST. The star will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,”said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Helping Emcee Leron Gubler, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber to unveil the star will be Dr, Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel. Snoop Dogg will also be joined by his wife, Shante Broadus, and family. In addition to commemorating the legacy of the Icon with his Star dedication ceremony, Snoop is also celebrating the 25th Anniversary of his debut and classic album, Doggystyle, which was originally released November 1993.

Born in Long Beach, California in 1971, Snoop Dogg is a multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist, Emmy-nominated personality host, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist – a true entertainment legend. He is at the forefront of popular culture with award-winning albums and songs, hit television shows, films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts and digital ventures. Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled musical force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and a globally-recognized innovator. Throughout the years, Snoop Dogg has paved the way for many individuals, broken through countless barriers and reinvented himself - all while staying true to his roots and his fans.

Since 1993, Snoop Dogg has released 18 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 on Billboard charts internationally and received nearly 20 GRAMMY®nominations. He has set records with his seminal album Doggystyle, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 800,000 copies in the first week.

Throughout his career, Snoop Dogg has produced such chart-topping hits as “Gin & Juice,”“Who Am I? (What’s MyName?),”“Nuthin’But A ‘G’Thang,”“Next Episode,”“Beautiful,”“Drop It Like It’s Hot,”“Signs,”“Sensual Seduction”, “I Wanna Rock,”and collaborations, including “Young, Wild and Free,”“California Gurls,”“Smile B**ch,”

and “Wet”. He has collaborated with artists across all genres of music from around the world and defines music history. His most recent album (2018), Snoop Dogg Presents Bible Of Love, his first offering in the Gospel music genre, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and stayed #1 for eight weeks.

Snoop Dogg has performed across the globe for diverse audiences, including his epic headlining act at the 2012 Coachella Festival, where he brought out the Tupac Shakur hologram. In 2014, Snoop Dogg had the honor of performing at the Kennedy Center Honors at the White House to celebrate jazz legend, Herbie Hancock, in front of an esteemed audience,

including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

In addition to his extensive work in music, the award-winning artist has acted and appeared in numerous films, including Beach Bum (currently in production), Soul Plane, Starsky & Hutch, Pitch Perfect 2, Half Baked, and Oscar ®-winning drama Training Day and TV series, including Empire, Trailer Park Boys, and Mary + Jane, The artist’s voice has also been featured in the animated films Turbo,Arthur and the Invisibles and Hotel Transylvania and TV shows, including The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Futurama, The Boondocks and The Cleveland Show . As a producer through his company Snoopadelic Films, Snoop Dogg has produced Mac & Devin Go to High School, Boss’n Up, Hood of Horrorand Reincarnated (in conjunction with VICE Films).

Snoop Dogg has also made his mark in the television space, including his Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1’s hit show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV’sMary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT’s game show, Joker’s Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix’s show, Coach Snoop. Snoop Dogg also has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more.

A serial entrepreneur, in 2015 Snoop Dogg co-founded Merry Jane, a media company which sits at the crossroads of pop culture, business, politics, health, and the new generation of normalized, sophisticated cannabis culture for all. Snoop Dogg also partnered with Seth Rogen and Wiz Khalifa for this venture. Snoop Dogg has positioned himself as a savvy and forward-thinking leader in the tech space. In 2008, Snoop Dogg started his wildly popular WestFestTV YouTube channel, which is home to his GGN News weekly series and has featured interviews with top celebrities from Jimmy Kimmel to Seth Rogen to Kendrick Lamar. He has broken records on social media for his massive fanbase and engaging content.

The Entertainment Icon is also a highly sought-after speaker and has appeared at conferences and events around the world, including Google Zeitgeist, C2 Montreal, Consumer Electronic Show (CES), YouTube, AdColor and TechCrunch Disrupt where he has spoken on topics ranging from career longevity, entrepreneurship and diversity.

Snoop Dogg’s commitment and passion for community work is commendable. In 2005, he established the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) to provide children between the ages of five and thirteen the opportunity to participate in youth football and cheer. Throughout the years, the SYFL program has coached thousands of kids and many of the SYFL players have gone on to play football in college and in the National Football League. Since its inception, Snoop Dogg has personally coached a team of players during each SYFL football season. His Snoop Youth Football League was also the subject of a critically acclaimed Netflix series, Coach Snoop (2017).