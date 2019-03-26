Post Malone at the 2018 American Music Awards

WATCH: Post Malone Drops Visual for ‘Wow’ Remix feat Roddy Ricch & Tyga

March 26, 2019

By Reanna Hilario

Just last week, Post Malone released his music video for his recent single ‘Wow.’ This week, Posty dropped the visual for the ‘Wow’ remix, which features Roddy Ricch and Tyga.

This new remix is fresh and fun, and gives a chance to feature the different rapping styles of each artist. The music video showcases clips from Post Malone’s current tour, as well as Ricch and Tyga posing in front of muscle cars.

Watch the full video below.

Wow remix video out. @postmalone @roddyricch

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on

