Want To Block Kanye West News? Now You Can With "SNOOZYE"

Tired of hearing about Kanye West? Now you can add a Chrome Extension called "SnoozYe" to filler out all that Yeezyness.

From SnoozYe​:

We can all agree that Kanye West is a musical genius. But in a time when our political climate is in disarray, his “genius” (or however you’d like to call it) has become pretty exhausting. That’s why a group of tired Kanye fans in New York have set out to give the world the rest it needs with the SnoozYe Chrome extension. Downloading the free extension allows fans and ex-fans a chance to block out all Kanye-related news from entering their personal feeds for a day, a week, until Yandhi drops or however long they need. Fans can download it now on SnoozYe.com. As a feel-good bonus, pins will also be available to purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going to the ACLU.