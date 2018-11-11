VIDEO: AMP Morning Show Hangs With CNCO

CNCO hangs out with the AMP Morning Show to talk about their success, being single and what it was like being on Univision's musical competition La Banda.

They have a lot to celebrate including winning the Latin Artist of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards!

CNCO Bio:

Since their inception two years ago, the Latin GRAMMY nominated pop phenomenon, CNCO has conquered the music industry as one of the most important hit-making groups today. Comprised of five young Latinos: Christopher (Ecuador), Erick Brian (Cuba), Joel (Mexico), Richard (Dominican Republic) and Zabdiel (Puerto Rico), the group emerged from Univision's musical competition La Banda, which was executive-produced by Simon Cowell's SYCO Entertainment, the global icon Ricky Martin, Univisión Communications Inc., and Haim Saban's Saban Brands.

CNCO's first album "Primera Cita" quickly became a global success and was certified Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Throughout their short but incredible career, the group has garnered numerous awards including six Latin American Music Awards, five Premios Juventud, three Premios Tu Mundo, three Latin Billboard Awards, three Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, one Kids Choice Award, one Teen Choice Award and one iHeartRadio Music Award.

During 2017, CNCO sold out 40 concerts in 15 different countries proving their ticket-selling power. The group also joined Latin Music icons Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull on their North American tour opening multiple dates for them in the United States and Canada.

Recently the band released their latest single "Mamita," which will be part of their self-titled sophomore album scheduled to be released on April 6th via Sony Music Latin. The song continues the group’s hot streak, which established them as one of the most popular names in Latin music today.

This year, the talented group of Latinos successfully debuted at the prestigious Viña Del Mar Music Festival, one of the most important music events in Latin music; winning one Gaviota de Oro, one Gaviota de Plata (Golden and Silver Seagull Awards) and the award for the Most Popular Artist of the Festival. CNCO is also nominated in four categories at the upcoming iHeart Radio Music Awards; four categories at the Latin Billboard Awards and recently got a nomination at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

Thanks to the support of their millions of followers, known as CNCOwners, this group has dominated the music industry's most prestigious award ceremonies and has performed at top-tier live venues in the United States, Latin America and Europe this year.

This is just the beginning for the hottest band in the scene. Get ready for CNCO to make history again this year and beyond.