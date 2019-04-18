URGENT: Happy National Transfer Money To Your Daughter's Account Day

Secure The Bag!

April 18, 2019

ATTENTION ALL DAUGHTERS: Today might be your lucky day!  

It's been declared by Urban Dictionary that April 18th is "National Transfer Money To Your Daughter's Account Day." 

Obvi, your parents probably aren't aware of this important holiday, so give your parents a little hint and make sure they don't leave you on read!

Share this link with them as proof and maybe they can give you a little something something to celebrate and finally buy that overpriced face oil, help out on a bill, or grab a posh hair clip everyone wore at Coachella. 

In the words of Cardi B, "All I really wanna see is the -- Money." 

Good luck cashin out and make sure you say THANK YOU! 

 

Tags: 
Money
Holiday
celebrate
cash
bank account
trending
national
daughters
parents
parenting
national transfer money to your daughters account day

