The Ultimate Food Guide of What to Eat at Coachella

With Coachella only a few weeks away, it's time to start planning ahead. I don't know about you, but my favorite part about festivals isn't just the music, but it's also exploring the grounds, especially the FOOD.

Here's the full list of everything you can eat at Coachella this year. Grab a bib, because I'm already drooling just thinking about it...

GENERAL ADMISSION

Fat Dragon

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Hawkin's House of Burgers

Vegatinos

Konbi

Cheezus

Sweetfin

Ramen Hood

Ms. Chi

Hanjip

Pizza by Round 2

Matchabar

La Mill Coffee

Fuku

Beer Barn

Square Peg

Top Round

800 Degrees

Trejos Tacos

The Cabin

POSTMATES AT COACHELLA

*A note about Postmates situation at Coachella. There will be two places to pick up: one at General Admission and another at the Main VIP. The app will note which station to grab each order.

Monty's Good Burger

Top Round

Hanjip

Ms. Chi

Fat Dragon

Trejos Tacos

Sweetfin Poke

Pizzanista

Wolf

Cheezus

MAIN VIP (wristbands required)

Tacos 1986

Freedman's

Love Hour

Madre

Gwen

Wolf

Backyard Bowls

Playa Provisions

Pizzanista

Matchabar

The Rose

Menotti's

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Sweetfin

ROSE GARDEN VIP (wristband required)

Chingu

Nana Lu

Me'ze

Kazunori

Augustine Wine Car

Broken Shaker

Cha Cha Matcha

PDTIKI

BOARDWALK

Tacos Lobos

Milk Box

Seabirds

Salt & Straw

Pressed Juicery

FOOD COURT

Kogitown

Shake Shack

Wingman

PBJ.LA

McConnell's Ice Cream

Block Party

