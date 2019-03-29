Afters Ice Cream

The Ultimate Food Guide of What to Eat at Coachella

March 29, 2019

With Coachella only a few weeks away, it's time to start planning ahead. I don't know about you, but my favorite part about festivals isn't just the music, but it's also exploring the grounds, especially the FOOD.

Here's the full list of everything you can eat at Coachella this year. Grab a bib, because I'm already drooling just thinking about it...

GENERAL ADMISSION

  • Fat Dragon
  • Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
  • Hawkin's House of Burgers
  • Vegatinos
  • Konbi
  • Cheezus
  • Sweetfin
  • Ramen Hood
  • Ms. Chi
  • Hanjip
  • Pizza by Round 2
  • Matchabar
  • La Mill Coffee
  • Fuku
  • Beer Barn
  • Square Peg
  • Top Round
  • 800 Degrees
  • Trejos Tacos
  • The Cabin

POSTMATES AT COACHELLA

*A note about Postmates situation at Coachella. There will be two places to pick up: one at General Admission and another at the Main VIP. The app will note which station to grab each order.

  • Monty's Good Burger
  • Top Round
  • Hanjip
  • Ms. Chi
  • Fat Dragon
  • Trejos Tacos
  • Sweetfin Poke
  • Pizzanista
  • Wolf
  • Cheezus

MAIN VIP (wristbands required)

  • Tacos 1986
  • Freedman's
  • Love Hour
  • Madre
  • Gwen
  • Wolf
  • Backyard Bowls
  • Playa Provisions
  • Pizzanista
  • Matchabar
  • The Rose
  • Menotti's
  • Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
  • Sweetfin

ROSE GARDEN VIP (wristband required)

  • Chingu
  • Nana Lu
  • Me'ze
  • Kazunori
  • Augustine Wine Car
  • Broken Shaker
  • Cha Cha Matcha
  • PDTIKI

BOARDWALK

  • Tacos Lobos
  • Milk Box
  • Seabirds
  • Salt & Straw
  • Pressed Juicery

FOOD COURT

  • Kogitown
  • Shake Shack
  • Wingman
  • PBJ.LA
  • McConnell's Ice Cream
  • Block Party

View the full details of each foodie spot HERE.

Recent On-Demand Audio
3.29.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
AMP CRUSH MADNESS: The Elite 8 Is Announced! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Who from the Morning Show Crew Would You Choose To Torture?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Date A Guy That Hangs Out With Supermodels ALL THE TIME?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener’s Spring Break Fail Was A 3rd Degree Burn! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio