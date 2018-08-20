Travis Scott Announces "ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE" Tour

(August 20, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA) - Once again, Travis Scott takes it up a notch - or ten.

Known for his explosively wild performances, the history-making Houston superstar will launch his biggest tour yet this fall: "ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE." Bringing the amusement park of his chart-dominating critically acclaimed blockbuster ASTROWORLD to life on stage, the artist has envisioned a show unlike anything done before and unlikely to be topped.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Thursday November 8 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, returns to Houston for the inaugural ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL November 17, and rolls through historic venues like Madison Square Garden November 27 before concluding just before Christmas at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Check out the full itinerary below.

The official fan presale goes live HERE on Wednesday, August 22nd at 4pm local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 21 at 10am local time through Thursday, August 23 at 10pm local time. General on-sale begins August 24, 2018 at Ticketmaster.com.

His live shows have become the stuff of a legend with Billboard writing, "Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career." Next up, he brings that performance to the MTV VMAs on Monday August 20.

Check out the Travis Scott Sand Castle in Venice Beach at 1307 Ocean Front Walk till 2pm on August 20th!