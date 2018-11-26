Happy 43rd Birthday DJ Khaled!

Today DJ Khaled turns 43! Happy Birthday to the king of motivation, the king of the key to success!

Happy birthday Daddy!! djkhaled to my hero, the love of my life, the best daddy ever!!! Me and mommy love u so much!!! Have the best day ever!!! --------------❤️------ https://t.co/949KCerhZG — Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled) November 26, 2018

Thank you so much for all the B DAY luv means so much to me very GRATEFUL for everyone reaching out the luv is felt ! Also thank you FAN LUV the luv is felt worldwide!!!!!!!!! LUV #FANLUV !

GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #WeTheBest ! pic.twitter.com/XUyADeZkFC — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 26, 2018

Check out some of the best motivational quotes DJ Khaled has said to give us the strength and encouragement to live our life to the best, because "we da best!"

Top 20 DJ Khaled Motivational Quotes:

1. “You gotta water your plants. Nobody can water them for you.”​- DJ Khaled

2. “To succeed, you must believe. When you believe, you will succeed.” -DJ Khaled

3. “They will try to close the door on you. Just open it.” -DJ Khaled

4. “Keep all jealous people away from you.” -DJ Khaled

5. “There will be roadblocks but we will overcome it.” -DJ Khaled

6. “The key is to be honest. Be honest, but don’t play yourself.” -DJ Khaled

7. “Life is amazing, always give thanks no matter what.” -DJ Khaled

8. “Hate is a waste of emotion, tell em to jump in the ocean.” -DJ Khaled

9. “You smart.”- DJ Khaled

10. “We the best.” -DJ Khaled

11. “More wins, more blessings.” -DJ Khaled

12. “You have to work hard for more success.” -DJ Khaled

13. “Always have faith. Always have hope.” -DJ Khaled

14. “I know that I’ve been put on this Earth to make people happy, to inspire people, and to uplift people. That’s a beautiful thing.” -DJ Khaled

15. “You do know it cost money to put a t-shirt on your back? You do know it cost money to have a house? You do know it cost money to eat? Get money, don’t let these people fool you.” -DJ Khaled

16. “Give thanks at all times, we have life.” DJ Khaled

17. “In life, everyone has a choice. The key is: make the right choice.”- DJ Khaled

18. “When you stop making excuses and you work hard and go hard, you will be very successful.” DJ Khaled

19. “In life, everyone has a choice. The key is: make the right choice.” DJ Khaled

20. “Key to more success is a clean heart.” DJ Khaled​

