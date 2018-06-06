WATCH: Saweetie and Kehlani Release Iced Out Video for "ICY GRL" Remix
The North California duo flexes their success
June 6, 2018
Fierce Bay Area girls Saweetie and Kehlani teamed up to deliver a lavish video for the "bae mix" of "ICY GRL."
The simple yet decked out video features puppies, bling, and a gorgeous mansion. What more could you possibly want? The song does have some NSFW language:
Kehlani hopped on the remix to deliver a seamless verse, giving us another chance to listen to her rare rapping. The smooth-vocaled songstress' unexpected but fire verses poke fun at the style switch up: "Hey, check me out! I'm not even a rapper."
The track was originally featured on Saweetie's High Maintence EP, receiving a makeover with the addition of Kehlani in April.