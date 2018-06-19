WATCH: Alessia Cara Talks Pranking Coldplay and Performs on ‘Tonight Show’

Alessia Cara returned to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (June 18) for the TV debut of her newest single, “Growing Pains.”

Before performing, she dished on her Grammy win, her years spent preparing an acceptance speech and touring with Coldplay. The singer-songwriter opened for Coldplay’s Head Full of Dreams tour and really made the most of her time on the road with her idols.

On the last day of tour, she pranked the band by stuffing herself inside of a giant teddy bear suit. Watch the hilarious video and interview below:

After sitting down to chat with Jimmy, she performed her single “Growing Pains.” Her oversized suit is a running motif for the song’s visuals and matches the relatable theme of struggling with getting older.

A simple performance highlights her vocal abilities and elevates the song with a group of background singers.