Twitter Is Both Thrilled and Skeptical About BTS' Upcoming Mattel Dolls

K-pop stars BTS are ringing in the New Year with an announcement that’s set the internet ablaze. Following similar collections like Hasbro’s One Direction dolls, the group is further solidifying their place as mainstream stars with the release of BTS dolls created by Mattel.

The unexpected announcement is already basically the collab of 2019. The dolls will be created around the likeness of the seven members and they’ll be slaying in fits from their record-breaking “IDOL” music video.

"BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band," Mattel SVP & Global Brand GM Sejal Shah Miller said in a press release.

The news was met with both freak outs and skepticism from their ARMY fanbase. They brought up past dolls that were made to resemble real people, pointing out how little they actually captured their likeness and stating fears the same would happen to BTS.

me: “i need to start saving” me: pic.twitter.com/yFshl6LdA1 bts: “we made dolls” — selma/ 셀마 (@bluesidekook) January 7, 2019

are the bts dolls gonna be realistic like those one direction ones or???? pic.twitter.com/xRSoKeTCDq — ً (@triviagk) January 7, 2019

Me to the elementary kids in line my local target while copping the last of the #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/YCOOHdQcHm — jj-- (@jungnjchope) January 7, 2019

me on my way to my local walmart to cop a bts doll #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/mb5qXP4mLg — kiarra♡ (@trilogyjjk) January 7, 2019