Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Share “Dance To This” Video
Check out the visual and its unexpected inspirations
July 19, 2018
After sharing a teaser for Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s retro and perfectly ridiculous “Dance To This” video, the full visual is finally here.
The song is tinged with 80s influences in a Phil Collins-esque drum fill and airy vocals from the duo. A video of them taking over a nursing home perfectly matches the vibe as they dance on tables in vintage fits.
Watch below:
Troye took to Twitter to share that the video was inspired by films such as Grease and even the iconic Cher, later sharing a tweet that simply says “wig???????????????” Same.
The DTT vid was inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and Pass This On by the Knife and a gif of Cher spinning around that i cant find rn— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 19, 2018