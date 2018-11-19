This Stripped-Down Video of Drake Singing Backstage Will Put You in Your Feelings

Watch him give a soulful performance of “Jaded”

November 19, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Drake performs

Drake is known for being able to send us on a full emotional roller coaster with just one song. From vulnerable tracks to straight bops, the Canadian artist is our soundtrack for everything from breaking it down in the club to crying alone in our bedrooms. 

In a new video shared to Instagram, Drake takes on Scorpion track “Jaded” with just a dark room, his vocals, and a gospel keyboard line. The video seems to be taken backstage at his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour with the 6 God decked out in his signature tour vest. 

If you want to start off your week by crying over his soulful vocals, watch the video below: 

Leaving me...

Drake
Jaded
Scorpion

