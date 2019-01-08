The Spice Girls Reportedly Refused $90M Offer for Extensive US Tour

The girls may not be bringing their reunion across the pond

January 8, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

The Spice Girls are officially reunited (well… most of them) and ready to get back on the road again. While their short UK and Ireland run that kicks off in May is set to be huge with 13 already sold-out shows, the girls are apparently worried about being together much longer than that.

After the announcement of their reunion shows, fans in the US were anxiously awaiting a potential announcement of North American dates. Now, it looks like those US dates may either never happen or will be very limited.

A source reportedly told The Sun they could have made “as much as £80million” from offers from top pomoters to tour some of the biggest stadiums in the US, but Geri Horner, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Mel B weren’t interested. They also have no plans to produce new music together.

Their decision comes from both fears of how “long stints together on the road can cause tensions” and their families back home.

“They did 47 shows on the last tour which was very hard going and resulted in dates in South America, Australia, Asia and Africa being cancelled,” the source recalled before explaining that they also didn’t want to leave their families at home for such a long stint.

The possibility of a few US dates in July and August remains but the girls still worry they’ll have scheduling issues.

 

 

 

