South Carolina Schools Close Early for Beyonce Day

August 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jay-Z performs with Beyonce at 2018 Coachella

Six South Carolina schools are gearing up for the celebration of Beyoncé Day... kind of. 

On August 21, power-couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z are stopping through South Carolina on their On The Run II Tour.  The show is expected to pack in a crowd of over 80,000 attendees, leading to lot of fun and even more traffic. In anticipation for the show, six schools have announced they’ll have half days on the 21st.

While they’re actually just trying to avoid getting school buses full of kids stuck in giant traffic jams, we’d rather believe they’re planning on celebrating Bey Day. It turns out Minnesota beat us to this idea and has already officially declared August 8 “Beyoncé and JAY-Z Day.”

Did you celebrate?

