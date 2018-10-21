Shawn Mendes is the Perfect Person to Play Elvis

Shawn Mendes has quickly won over the hearts of basically everyone that listens to music. From his young fanbase to winning the AMAs Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year, we have scientific proof that everyone loves Shawn.

The “Treat You Better” singer recently joined us for the 6th annual We Can Survive, supporting young women battling breast cancer. Along with his incredible performance, other recent Shawn news includes a cover of Queen's "Under Pressure" in honor of their upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

We asked Shawn who he would like to play in a biopic and he answered with one of the greatest of all time. He does have the hair for it, after all...

Shawn also played a game of pass the baton where Khalid, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and more asked each other their burning questions.

Find out how many times Shawn has pooped his pants, as asked by Meghan Trainor: