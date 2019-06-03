Sephora to Close All Stores for Inclusivity Workshop After SZA Was Racially Profiled

See the company's swift response

June 3, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City

Brian Ach, Getty

SZA caused a Twitter storm after sharing her far-less-than-ideal experience at her local Sephora. While she was trying to stock up on Fenty Beauty, an employee accused her of stealing for no reason other than what SZA assumed was race.

After the incident, SZA was rewarded with both a Fenty Beauty gift card from Rihanna herself and a big change at Sephora stores.

Related: Rihanna Sends SZA Gift Card After Sephora Employees Accused Her of Stealing

“We have been informed of an incident at our Calabasas store and in addition to reaching out to SZA directly, we are gathering more information about the incident in order to take the proper next steps. We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora,” the beauty company responded after SZA shared her complaint.

Now, Sephora is following up to announce they’re closing all stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices on Wednesday, June 5 for inclusivity training. The morning workshop is the first step in their newly launched We Belong to Something Beautiful campaign.

Sephora is inviting everyone to join their inclusive community here

 

Tags: 
SZA

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Brian Rode a Mechanical Bull Backwards & Have You Ever Gotten Anything Stuck Inside Your Bod?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show - #97Parties in 97 Days Has Begun & Who Did You Date Just In Time For Summer?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Is One of The Team Members Secretly Trying to Leave the Show & Who Owes You Money..? Call em Out! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Chelsea Confesses Her Horrific Babysitting Fail To Her Brother & A Listener 'Shocks' Edgar For Being Too Happy! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Did Brian Do His Roommate Dirty & Who Is The Grimiest Person In Studio?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio