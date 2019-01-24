Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Open Up on Vulnerable New Track “Anxiety”

Selena Gomez is back with her first new music since 2018 Spanish flare track “Taki Taki.” Teaming up with good friend Julia Michaels, the duo gets honest and vulnerable in “Anxiety.”

The acoustic track is a sweet and airy song about being consumed by negative feelings. “They don’t know what it’s like,” Selena and Julia sing over soothing strumming. “This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too,” Selena writes in an Instagram post with Julia.

With no new album since 2016’s Revival, Selena has been taking time to focus on herself. While working through health scares affecting both her physical and mental wellbeing, the singer has been honest about her struggles.

The track appears on Julia Michael’s Inner Monologue, Part 1, a 6-song EP with self-reflective lyrics that perfectly match the title. The project closes with “What A Time,” a vibey and melancholy jam featuring Niall Horan.

You guys.. I’m so excited for inner monologue. SO excited in fact.. that I’m releasing it a day early :) it’s yours tomorrow JAN 24 :) pic.twitter.com/6IweRELdya — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) January 23, 2019

