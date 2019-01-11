Sam Smith and Normani Team Up For Smooth and Groovy “Dancing With A Stranger”

Sam Smith and Normani just teamed up for an incredible collab that came about thanks to a chance encounter, proving that 2019 really is our year.

The stars aligned when the duo ran into each other at a Los Angeles studio. The urban legend says that Sam Smith was working on music as Normani was recording in the next room over. Coincidence? We think it’s fate.

R&B and pop crossover jam “Dancing With A Stranger” showcases the duo’s vocals with the help of an understated beat that pulls inspiration from ‘80s pop. Sam Smith’s emotional crooning is the perfect complement to Normani’s sultry voice and we’re honestly dying over it. A synth-heavy melody makes this the perfect soundtrack for a low key night on the town – anyone want to join us for a GNO?

The single comes as one of just a few from Normani's solo career, marking a huge debut for the emerging star with tracks like the Khalid-assisted "Love Lies" and "Waves" featuring 6lack.