Rihanna Documentary To Debut Within Months

During the recording of Rihanna’s chart-topping Anti, the filming for a documentary showcasing queen Riri’s work flow and giving a behind-the-scenes look at her ascension to fame began.

Although the documentary was set to debut in 2017, we now have an updated release window from director Peter Berg himself. “She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it,” Berg commented in an interview with Slash Film.

Rihanna’s upcoming documentary directed by Peter Berg will be released this fall.

The movie is described as an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon”.

Berg and Rihanna first worked together on Rihanna’s 2012 acting debut in Battleship and are now gearing up for their next release. The documentary is said to be much more of a look into Rihanna herself than into the actual music and will showcase the star’s glowing character and driven attitude.