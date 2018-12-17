PRETTYMUCH Get Sweet on New Track “Jello”

PRETTYMUCH are back with yet another bop that proves the diversity and consistency of the young group formed by Simon Cowell. “Jello” is a clever and upbeat jam that includes a lot of fantastic puns and a dance-ready beat that’ll have us grooving well past the holiday season.

The track dropped on Friday (December 14) and is accompanied by a vibrant video where the guys lay down some infectious dance moves and Austin Porter debuts his new haircut. Yes, him cutting his signature blonde locks is newsworthy in and of itself. Listen to their sugary new single in the video above!

The track comes soon after the group's debut EP earlier this year, the four-song PRETTYMUCH an EP that was shortly followed by singles like "Solita" and "Real Friends."

In our series of exclusive interviews with the boys, they showed us some dance moves that aren’t quite as polished as the choreography they delivered in the video for “Jello.” Check out their best-worst dance moves: