Post Malone’s Crocs Collab is Already Sold Out

Post Malone continues to prove he’s just like the rest of us, just with a lot more money. From his adventures of ordering over $40,000 of Postmates to his laid-back attitude, we can all relate to Posty.

On the latest episode of Post Malone did WHAT, we have a Post Malone x Crocs collab. Celebrities teaming up with brands like Fashion Nova and Nike is played out, we’re here for the Crocs now.

“I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for,” he explained in a statement about the perfect pairing.

While we’re not entirely sure who was asking for Post Malone to make Crocs, we are sure we’ll be staying tuned for future releases since this one is already sold out.