Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shares Hope and Discusses Emotional Well-Being

Hayley Williams of Paramore has always been open and honest about her mental health.

The inspiring frontwoman recently took to Twitter to post her thoughts on National Suicide Prevention day, sharing hope and some tips for how she manages.

yesterday was #WorldSuicidePreventionDay. really i just wanna say that when my mind was super dark and hopeless, there was a part of me that felt safe being cynical & shut down. im trying to get healthier now... and it’s a lifestyle shift. sometimes it feels uncomfortable... — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 12, 2018

and i don’t always do it well... but i hope that if you struggle with darkness that you will try and remember to let yourself feel joy when it comes. im trying too. sometimes i feel like i probably look less “cool” or i worry that i’m somehow faking it. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 12, 2018

but! i try hard to call out and recognize joy when i feel it, or even when i see it on my friends. thankful for any chance to feel a genuine smile... not only on my face but deeper than that. if you feel darkness, i hope you’ll wait for joy. it will come again and it is worth it. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 12, 2018

Williams also recently discussed what’s helped her make it through. In an interview with The Tennessean, she touched on the biggest helps to her emotional well-being. “The only reason I had physically and emotionally survived was because of music and because of my friendships. It kind of remained a very heavy truth for me the next few years,” she noted when discussing the band’s lineup changes and her divorce.

Despite all of the tough times, she’s shared her light at the end of the tunnel and continues to offer hope both through her open discussions and the band’s uplifting music.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.