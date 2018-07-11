Panic! At The Disco Shares “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” Behind-The-Scenes

Panic! At The Disco recently shared the story behind how frontman Brendon Urie ended up with a struggling puppet version of himself.

Beyond The Puppet is a behind-the-scenes video for Panic’s latest music video, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

It turns out musical genius Brendon Urie came up with the idea himself. The puppet concept was brought to life with the help of his friend and EDM star Dillon Francis who both produced the video and appeared as a special guest. Francis is shown doing what he does best in the behind-the scenes footage: causing trouble.

Watch Urie put Puppet Brendon in his place in the hilarious and charming video: