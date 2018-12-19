Panic! At The Disco Performs on ‘The Voice’ Finale, Halsey Responds to Outcry After her Performance

The Voice just wrapped up Season 15 with a big win for team Kelly Clarkson, crowning 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd victorious and delivering performances from Panic! At The Disco and Halsey as part of the star-studded finale.

Brendon Urie strutted backstage in his signature gold blazer look accented with a matching microphone. His performance of “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “High Hopes” was the perfect fit for the show, giving encouragement with inspiring lyrics and Urie's perfectly controlled yet emotive vocals.

Halsey also took the stage, marking another milestone for the self-proclaimed Panic! At The Disco fangirl who has now performed alongside the band multiple times. The singer-songwriter queen delivered a stunning performance of current hit “Without Me” with actress and dancer Jade Chynoweth joining her for a powerful interpretive dance.

Represention matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life. -- and thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration. — h (@halsey) December 19, 2018

Despite the anti-LGBTQ comments that have plagued the internet since the airing of their performance, Halsey has maintained a positive attitude and has responded to the discord with both playful teasing and gratitude towards NBC for encouraging representation. “Younger me is stoked,” she noted in the caption of her humble Instagram post about the performance.