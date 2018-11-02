Panic! At The Disco Deliver Cover for ‘The Greatest Showman: Reimagined’

Listen to their take on “The Greatest Show”

November 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco

The Greatest Showman was one of the favorite movies of 2017, bringing a Broadway-ready musical to the big screen with the help of Zendaya, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, and more.

Panic! At The Disco is now taking on the hit film’s lead song. Their spin on “The Greatest Show” puts some Brendon Urie flare into the already flashy track with his vocal range as a perfect fit for the energetic song.

Some would say this crossover is even more ambitious than Infinity War… Listen to the new cover below:

Brendon previously gave us some insight into what we’re calling the greatest show: their live performances. Get a look inside their pre-show rituals, from borrowing Dave Grohl’s drinking routine to getting themselves amped up:

 

