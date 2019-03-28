Monsta X and Steve Aoki Stunt In Explosive “Play It Cool” Video

The perfect pairing is heating things up

March 28, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Monsta X and Steve Aoki have already been established as some of our favorite collaborators of all time. With matching energy and creativity, they work together seamlessly to produce monster hits that are set for worldwide success.

Their English version of “Play It Cool” was created with just that in mind, building off of the global success of K-pop and bringing the catchy groove to a whole new audience. Closely following the March 22 release of the song, the electro-pop powerhouses teamed up for a vibrant video that continues to perfectly blend their styles.  

Light choreo and flawless outfits are at the forefront of the new visual for “Play It Cool.” Steve Aoki glides down a scenic highway in a Tesla as Monsta X stunt through an extravagant house while looking incredibly stylish.

Watch their casual dance party in the video above.  

In our exclusive interview with Monsta X, the quickly emerging K-pop stars gave us newbies a quick rundown of slang you need to know. Get your K-pop dictionary from the group below! 

Tags: 
Monsta X
Steve Aoki

