Migos Ad Lib Over Neil Diamond and Dab to Whitney Houston on Carpool Karaoke

The trio is out to prove Migos flare makes everything better

November 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo are the latest passengers of James Corden’s infamous car. As the Carpool Karaoke host chauffeured them around and helped them count the stacks of cash they brought with, the Migos trio also sang along to some classic jams.

Related: Here’s Everything We Know About Offset’s Solo Album

Kicking it off with “Walk It Talk It,”  Quavo spits bars while Offset and Takeoff throw out adlibs from the backseat. During a cover Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” they made sure to remind everyone that they’re the inventors of the dab.

Is it frowned upon to dab to the queen? We love it either way.

After casually bringing $200,000 cash on a shopping spree, they added some Migos flare to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”… and added some children’s instruments to “Walk It Talk It.”   

Tags: 
Migos
James Corden
Carpool Karaoke

Recent On-Demand Audio
11.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s The Craziest Pregnancy Craving You’ve Ever Experienced?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Has Harsh Advice For You On Drinking & Eating During the Holidays! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If You Couldn’t Bring Your Partner Home for The Holidays Because Of The Way They Dressed?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.14.18 Would You Visit This Mom During The Holidays.. ? ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio