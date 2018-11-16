Meet Marshmello’s Family in Heartwarming “Together” Video

The DJ is promoting diversity and kindness

November 16, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Marshmello is spreading a positive message in his new music video, introducing us to mama and papa Mello while encouraging diversity and acceptance.

Related: Marshmello Is On The Cover Of 'Forbes' And Is Worth 44 Million Dollars

“Together” is a pure Marshmello track, leaving behind some of his pop roots seen in songs like “Happier” featuring Bastille and the Anne-Marie assisted “FRIENDS.” Even without vocals, the masked campfire treat is able to tell the story of how far being welcoming and loving can go.

The new visual promotes kindness and embracing any and all differences.  

Much like in his new video, the last time we caught up with Marshmello, he was feeling lost and alone. That is… until he was finally reunited with Poppy.

Tags: 
Marshmello
Together

Recent On-Demand Audio
11.16.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What Animal Do You Think You Look Like Most? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
If You Could Thank Your Ex For One Thing, What Would It Be? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.16.18 Would You Hook Up With Your Ex’s Friends? ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.15.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio