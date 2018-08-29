Maroon 5 to Sell Over 100 Pieces of Old Gear
The band is doing some spring cleaning
Maroon 5 have been together for over 20 years, accumulating tons of accolades and even more equipment along the way.
The band is ready to part with their old gear. To help with their spring (summer, fall?) cleaning, Maroon 5 is selling everything from Adam Levine’s bodypack to a Jim Beam-themed guitar. Anyone else suddenly feel a burning desire to own Adam's silver microphone?
All of the pieces have been used by the band and the drum machines are rumored to still be loaded with old Maroon 5 samples. "This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story,” said keyboardist Jesse Carmichael in a statement to PEOPLE.
The sale launches tomorrow (August 30) and you can get a sneak peek of some of the items up for grabs here.
