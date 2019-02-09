Mark Ronson, Lauren Jauregui, MAX, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Create their Emoji-Inspired GRAMMY Playlist

“Literally, she could sing the alphabet and that would be that,” MAX accurately summarizes of queen Dua Lipa after being inspired by the heart eye emoji.

While we anxiously await the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, we rounded up some of our favorite artists to play the emoji game. From the “yas queen” praising hands to the smiling little poop, we asked everyone to give the first song that came to mind with whichever mood-describer they got stuck with.

While the purple heart took Lauren Jauregui back to Justin Bieber’s criminally underrated Journal’s era, Jake Miller was reminded of Ariana Grande- who’s basically made heart and cloud emojis her brand. Dan + Shay got the unlucky pick of the poop emoji, but found the perfect route out of just describing a song as crappy.

“You don’t know that song, no one’s vibing out with me…” Sorry Jackson Wang! Play the emoji game with Mark Ronson, Grey, MAJOR., Sabrina Carpenter, and more in the video above.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

