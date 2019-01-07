Manager Scooter Braun Teases 2019 Is the Year of Justin Bieber’s Comeback

We're so ready for JB5

January 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Scooter Braun (left) and Justin Bieber

Press Assocation

After recent reports that the singer has been hard at work on a heavily faith-inspired album, further news that Justin Bieber is readying to release his long-awaited follow-up to Purpose is coming from a very reliable source.

Related: Watch Justin Bieber Play Basketball and Sing After his Car Breaks Down

That’s right, artist managing master Scooter Braun himself teased that we can expected “JB5” this year in a now-deleted tweet.

The happily married Justin has been taking time for himself and wife Hailey after a grueling album release schedule that had him dropping at least one album a year from 2009-2015. With a gap between new releases that’s now approaching four years, the Canadian singer is due for new music soon. Like, ASAP. Please.

Despite the current lack of details, many are already naming his expected release one of the most highly-anticipated of the year. A source previously told The Sun that he was working on an album with a similar sound to Purpose, but one that’s even more in line with the rediscovery of his Christian faith. 

If 2019 marks the return of Justin Bieber, it’ll honestly be the best year since… well… 2015.  

Tags: 
Justin Bieber
Scooter Braun

Recent On-Demand Audio
1.7.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Decided to Meet After Talking About Partner Count In A Radio Speed-Date! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
A Man From Chelsea’s Past Wanted To Shower In Her Apt! Did She Let Him In? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian & Chelsea Got Caught Drunk Together Over The Holidays! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
1.4.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio