Major Lazer and Tove Lo Team Up for Beachy “Blow That Smoke”

October 17, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Tove Lo performs during the 2017 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

Hit masters Major Lazer and vibey queen Tove Lo just joined forces for a track that’s sure to boost your mood.

Even though cold fronts are starting to roll in across the country, the beachy “Blow That Smoke” is bringing back summer vibes. A colorful lyric video with an adorably animated Tove Lo highlights the songs' tropical feel.

Listen to the new track below:

Diplo-led dance trio Major Lazer has contributed to what are easily some of the biggest songs of the past year. From the -assisted “Lean On” to Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water,” these guys are absolute pros.

 

Tove Lo
Blow That Smoke
Major Lazer
