Macklemore to be Honored for Addiction Recovery Contributions by MusiCares

Macklemore has been honest and open about his struggle with addiction over the past few year. First facing his addiction around age fifteen, the star has since dealt with the challenge of staying sober, finding ways to balance fame with his ongoing battle.

Related: Macklemore Finishes Concert From Green Room After Inclement Weather

With a brand built in part around his sobriety after his honesty in tracks like 2012’s “Starting Over,” the Seattle rapper felt compelled to share news of his 2014 relapse with fans. Since, Macklemore has been an advocate for honesty about struggles with addiction and has used his platform to speak out about everything from personal struggles with addiction to big pharma’s systematic abuse.

Along with writing songs that tackle the heavy subject, Macklemore has done work that includes executive producing MTV documentary Prescription for Change. Because of his dedication, MusiCares will honor him with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award during their MusiCares Concert for Recovery on May 16.

The Los Angeles concert banquet will benefit MusiCares, an organization that aims to support musicians by giving them a place to turn during struggles that span from financial to medical.

“Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, and it takes resources and support to heal. For me, recovery is a daily priority; without my sobriety everything I care about is at risk,” Macklemore explained in a statement.

On May 16 we're honoring @macklemore at our 2019 MusiCares Concert For Recovery! The benefit concert hosted by @joelmchale and will support our addiction recovery programs. Performers will be announced soon-- Want to join us? Get your tickets: https://t.co/A42TgwU0Tu pic.twitter.com/kLdKmpCGFQ — MusiCares (@MusiCares) March 13, 2019

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.