KYLE + Alessia Cara Navigate Love in “Babies” Video

Alessia Cara and “iSpy” singer KYLE recently teamed up for one of the most adorable collabs ever.

“Babies” dives into young love with the two admitting that they’re not sure what they’re doing yet, singing “I was learning ABCs / No one taught me how to love you.” The laid-back jam talks of being immature but being open to growth and learning how to love together.

In a vibrant new video, the playful duo turn into cupids in an ad for matchmakers for hire. Starting off with a fight between KYLE and his love interest, the video takes viewers through a cartoon-like world before coming around full circle.

The track appears on KYLE's recent Light of Mine, a 15-track album where the positive rapper delivers everything from the honest and vulnerable "Ups & Downs" to hit "iSpy."