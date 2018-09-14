Khalid Drops "Better" and Features on 6lack's "Seasons"

He just gets better and better

September 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Khalid onstage at Teen Choice 2018

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Fans are freaking out about Khalid's new tracks, tweeting him about how hard he "snapped" (stan Twitter language for delivering a flawless performance).

Related: Watch Khalid Harmonize With Fans on a Beach in Bali

The first of his two new songs is "Better," an electronic track where the talented R&B singer is listed as the sole person with writing credits.

Listen to the vibey new song below:

Khalid also features on a new track from 6lack, following up their hit "OTW." "Seasons" appears on the brand new 6lack album East Atlanta Love Letter and accents his emotive voice with soulful vocals from Khalid.  

Tags: 
Khalid
seasons
Better
6LACK

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.14.18 Brian’s Comedy Got Mama Bean Weak AF ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener’s Boyfriend Cheated w/ Her BEST FRIEND & Got Her Pregnant! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Tells You Why You Should Appreciate Hangovers! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Asked About Each Others’ Booties On A Radio Speed Date! - AMP Morning House AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio