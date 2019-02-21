Khalid and Kane Brown Float Over Los Angeles in Blissful “Saturday Nights REMIX” Video

Khalid is teasing that his new album is coming in April

February 21, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

After notching three No.1 R&B songs, Khalid is out to take over Country too. Kane Brown hopped on a remix of Suncity’s “Saturday Nights,” adding his smooth vocals and country flare to the laid-back track.  

Perched atop a hill in Los Angeles, the harmonious duo performs their collab in a peaceful and low key setting. Lights of the city dot the background like stars in the night sky and create the perfect canvas for their out-of-this-world pairing.

Shortly after the release of his 7-song Suncity EP, Khalid is already preparing for what’s next. Along with sharing the calming new visual for their song, Khalid is teasing that his new album is coming in April.

We’re beyond ready.

Khalid
Kane Brown

